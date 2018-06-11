You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Walmart-Flipkart deal: Traders to protest against US retailer’s acquisition of Indian e-commerce giant on 2 July

Business PTI Jun 11, 2018 20:01:17 IST

New Delhi: Traders' body CAIT on Monday said it will hold protests at 1,000 places across the country on 2 July against US retail giant Walmart's proposed acquisition of 77 percent stake in home-grown retailer Flipkart in a $16 billion deal.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) took the decision on Monday at its two-day National Governing Council meeting at Ahmedabad.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillan and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal. Courtesy: Flipkart.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillan and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal. Courtesy: Flipkart.

The traders' body passed a resolution at the conference asking the government to reject the deal. It demanded formulation of an e-commerce policy and setting up of a Regulatory Authority for the country's e-commerce sector.

In a statement, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said: "This time we shall be pursuing the matter with both ED (Enforcement Directorate) and Reserve Bank of India so that e-commerce companies including Flipkart and its new owner Walmart should not escape from the liability of mal-practices, predatory pricing and deep discounting."

CAIT claimed that "e-commerce platforms are grossly and openly flouting Press Note 3 of FDI Policy issued on 29 March, 2016".

The commerce and industry ministry notifies FDI policies through press notes. Press Note 3, which was released in 2016, enlists guidelines for foreign direct investment in e-commerce sector.

It also articulated that no discounting is allowed and that no inventory ownership directly or indirectly is allowed by e-commerce marketplaces.


Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 20:01 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores