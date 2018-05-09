Walmart Inc and Flipkart are set to announce the mega-deal shortly, which will see the US-retailer picking up a significant majority stake in the Indian e-commerce major for close to $15 billion, sources said.

The deal will see some of the biggest investors in Flipkart offloading their holding in the country's largest e-commerce company. Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and Tiger Global Management are said to be selling almost all of their stake in Flipkart.

If all goes well, Walmart will likely end up with 60-80 percent of Flipkart, valuing the company at upwards of $20 billion, the sources said.

SoftBank Group chief executive Masayoshi Son has confirmed the deal. The Walmart-Flipkart deal was sealed on Tuesday night, Son said on a conference call after SoftBank reported earnings, adding that its investment in the Indian online marketplace had almost doubled.

Sources have previously told Reuters that SoftBank would completely sell its shares in Flipkart to Walmart.

Walmart will buy the stake in the Singapore holding company, Flipkart Pvt Ltd, that, in turn, holds majority shares in the multiple companies that run various businesses of the e-commerce company Flipkart.com in India.

As a precursor to the deal, Flipkart's holding company in Singapore has just turned private by buying back over 1.8 million shares worth more than $350 million from its minority investors. According to the information filed by Flipkart with Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, that was sourced by data platform Paper.vc, the move values the Bengaluru-based firm at a whopping $17.69 billion.