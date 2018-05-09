Walmart Inc and Flipkart are set to announce the mega-deal shortly, which will see the US-retailer picking up a significant majority stake in the Indian e-commerce major for close to $15 billion, sources said.
The deal will see some of the biggest investors in Flipkart offloading their holding in the country's largest e-commerce company. Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and Tiger Global Management are said to be selling almost all of their stake in Flipkart.
If all goes well, Walmart will likely end up with 60-80 percent of Flipkart, valuing the company at upwards of $20 billion, the sources said.
SoftBank Group chief executive Masayoshi Son has confirmed the deal. The Walmart-Flipkart deal was sealed on Tuesday night, Son said on a conference call after SoftBank reported earnings, adding that its investment in the Indian online marketplace had almost doubled.
Sources have previously told Reuters that SoftBank would completely sell its shares in Flipkart to Walmart.
Walmart will buy the stake in the Singapore holding company, Flipkart Pvt Ltd, that, in turn, holds majority shares in the multiple companies that run various businesses of the e-commerce company Flipkart.com in India.
As a precursor to the deal, Flipkart's holding company in Singapore has just turned private by buying back over 1.8 million shares worth more than $350 million from its minority investors. According to the information filed by Flipkart with Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, that was sourced by data platform Paper.vc, the move values the Bengaluru-based firm at a whopping $17.69 billion.
Updated Date: May 09, 2018 16:49 PM
Highlights
Flipkart could go public, say experts
Sanchit Gogia, Greyhound Research said the fact that there are so many investors at play and the seller community is having only 3 sellers won't make it complicated. "It is very important to have one country view. Having a holding company structure where all the companies as one will be fundamental for the working out of the deal," Gogia said. Experts say that Flipkart could go public after the acquisition.
Walmart statement says it will pay approximately $16 billion to acquire Flipkart
Will Walmart re-brand Flipkart?
Biggest beneficiaries will be Indian farmers, say experts
Gurcharan Das, former CEO, P&G India said that the deal will be a game changer for both India and Flipkart. "What Walmart does better is the efforts they make in getting fresh farm produce to the cities at the lowest cost. I remember when Walmart went to Africa, they spent the first two years in countries like Nigeria to grow the right kind of tomatoes, potatoes. What happened there was that the farmers were huge beneficiaries," Das said.
He said that deal will give global access to Flipkart and its private labels. Flipkart Walmart deal will also create a huge number of jobs, Das said.
Not a two-way battle anymore!
The deal is expected to herald a three-way fight in the Indian e-commerce space. Walmart-Flipkart combine will battle Amazon and Alibaba in Asia's third-largest economy. Walmart and Flipkart coming together is a sweet spot, say the experts.
Not an easy entry for Walmart in India
Former DIPP secretary Ajay Dua said that the exchange of shares worth $15 bn, held mostly outside the country is huge. The deal won't result in actual FDI in the country, he said. There are 56 percent shares of the company held overseas. The valuation of $20 bn that Walmart has agreed to is much more than what India has seen.
"In India, Amazon has put in close to $10 bn in the e-commerce space itself. Another $500 mn is being planned in the Indian market," Dua said.
How will the deal benefit Flipkart?
For Flipkart, the deal would give it additional capital and retail muscle to fight Amazon. Together, Flipkart and Amazon control majority of the country's $30 billion e-commerce market that is forecast to grow to $200 billion by 2026 (Morgan Stanley estimate).
Amazon is believed to have offered Flipkart a higher valuation of about $22 billion, along with a break up fee of $2 billion, compared to Walmarts $18-20 billion valuation of the Bengaluru-based company. According to Greyhound Research Chief Analyst and CEO Sanchit Vir Gogia, Walmart adding Flipkart to its kitty will act like a shot-in-the-arm and give it a significant up against ace competition, Amazon.
"Flipkart shareholders also stand to gain a better outcome on their returns (as part of deal with Walmart) and the founders and key management get a bigger stake in the game given higher reliance on them to successfully run and grow the commerce business," he said
Amazon was also in the race to buy Flipkart
Amazon was interested in buying Bangalore-based Flipkart, according to CNBC TV 18. It had even put forth an offer to buy 60 percent stake. But the deal did not fructify. Flipkart was valued at about $12 billion last year, according to researcher CB Insights.
Flipkart and Walmart sign the term sheet
Large investors to exit from Flipkart
Apart from Softbank, Naspers will also completely exit from Flipkart through the deal with Walmart. Tiger Global and Accel Partners will also to sell a large portion of their stake but will retain a small holding post-Walmart’s investment in Flipkart, said the media sources.
Tiger Global and Masayoshi Son-led Softbank hold about 20 per cent stake each in the Singapore holding company of Flipkart.
Walmart signs definitive agreement
Walmart has reportedly signed the definitive agreement to acquire 75 percent stake in Flipkart at a valuation of $20 billion. The deal is likely to be formally announced on Wednesday evening, said media reports.
