You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Walmart Flipkart deal: Kalyan Krishnamurthy assures sellers there will be no change in company's operating processes

Business PTI May 11, 2018 07:54:29 IST

New Delhi: Flipkart's Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy has reached out to sellers on its platform and sought to reassure that there will be no changes in the operating processes of the Bengaluru-based firm as a result of the $16-billion deal struck with US retail giant Walmart.

Flipkart and Walmart will maintain distinct brands and operating structures post this investment, he said promising that Flipkart will continue to remain a marketplace where sellers from around the country can connect with customers.

File photo of Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. Reuters

File photo of Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. Reuters

Krishnamurthy said the company's focus on making sellers succeed will continue with the "same vigor as in recent years".The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail behemoth Walmart Inc on Wednesday announced the acquisition of 77 percent stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion in its biggest deal till date. The deal values the 11-year old Indian e-commerce firm at $20.8 billion.

"We will keep making deep investments in technology, innovation, supply chain and business processes to grow the e-commerce market even more in the coming years, with the aim to increase the number of people shopping online, and the average spends," Krishnamurthy said in a communication to sellers last evening. Flipkart says it has 1.6 lakh sellers on its platform.

"As you know, Flipkart has constantly optimised operations and passed on the benefits resulting from such efficiencies to sellers, thus, empowering them to deliver an even more fulfilling experience to customers. With Walmart on board, we are committed to doing more of the same," he said.

Stating that the company wanted its sellers to "thrive", he said the firm will continue to extend all support to ensure the same.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA), which has 3,500 sellers on large platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, said it is "closely going to monitor how Walmart is increasing its control over Flipkart marketplace".

The seller community had previously rued that they were not kept in the loop on the protracted talks that had been going on between Walmart and Flipkart for many months, before the deal was sealed.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 07:54 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores