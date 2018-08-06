You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Walmart-Flipkart deal: Govt says representations from trade bodies alleging irregularities sent to concerned agencies

Business Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 17:51:45 IST

New Delhi: The government on Monday said it has received representations from trade bodies alleging irregularities in various aspects of the proposed acquisition of Flipkart by Walmart and that have been sent to concerned agencies for necessary action.

"Yes," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry CR Chaudhary said on a question whether the government has received representations from various trade bodies urging to quote into the modalities concerning the merger of Flipkart and Walmart allegedly circumventing the FDI policy/guidelines on e-commerce.

"The representations received have alleged irregularities in various aspects of the proposed acquisition of shares of Flipkart by Walmart. These representations have been sent to the concerned bodies of the government for necessary action," he said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

In May, the US-based retailer Walmart Inc announced the acquisition of 77 percent stake in Flipkart in its biggest takeover till date. The deal values the 11-year old Indian e-commerce firm at $20.8 billion.

Replying to a separate question, the minister said during the last three years (from July 2015 onwards), in matters relating to five cases, certain irregularities have come to notice due to which the State Trading Corporation had suffered financial losses.

"Three cases were referred by STC to CBI. FIR has been lodged in one case with local police. In addition, STC has initiated disciplinary proceedings in four cases," he said.

The corporation has recorded Rs 38 crore profit after tax in 2017-18 as against a loss of Rs 166 crore in 2016-17.


Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 17:51 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores