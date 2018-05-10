You are here:
Walmart Flipkart deal: CPM isn't amused, says Narendra Modi govt facilitating entry of foreign capital via backdoor

Business PTI May 10, 2018 16:43:06 IST

New Delhi: Accusing the Narendra Modi government of "naked betrayal" of all promises made by it on the issue of FDI in the multi-brand retail sector over the proposed takeover of Flipkart by US retail giant Walmart, CPM said on Thursday that "Make in India has now become Make for India".

In a statement, the Left party said that the $16-billion acquisition of e-retailer Flipkart by retail giant Walmart facilitates the "backdoor entry" of foreign capital to take over India's huge multi-crore retail trade sector.

Representational image. Reuters

"When in opposition, the BJP also opposed this move. Now in government, the BJP is facilitating the entry of foreign capital through the e-commerce route. This takeover once again exposes the naked betrayal of all promises made by the Modi government: Make in India has now become Make for India," the statement says.

The party condemned the move, by stating that the move would completely destroy India's retail trade that employs more than four crore people directly and nearly one-fifth of the population is dependent on their earnings.

It is common knowledge that Walmart sources its products from international markets and now these will be sold in India which would further destroy the small scale and medium scale sector which is the largest provider of employment after the agricultural sector, the party said.

The CPI(M) has demanded that such move should not be allowed.

Walmart Inc on Wednesday announced the acquisition of 77 percent stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion (Rs 1.05 lakh crore) in the largest e-commerce deal which will give the US retailer access to the Indian online market that is estimated to grow to $200 billion within a decade.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 16:43 PM

