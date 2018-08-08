You are here:
Walmart-Flipkart deal: Competition watchdog clears American retail giant's proposed acquisition of Indian e-commerce major

Business Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 19:47:07 IST

New Delhi: The Competition Commission on Wednesday said it has approved US retail giant Walmart's proposed acquisition of Flipkart.

In May, Walmart Inc announced acquisition of 77 percent stake of Flipkart in its biggest takeover till date.

The deal values the 11-year old Indian e-commerce firm at $20.8 billion.

"@CCI_India approves proposed acquisition of Flipkart Private Limited by Wal-Mart International Holdings, Inc," the regulator said in a tweet.

Deals beyond a certain threshold are required to get clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The regulator keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.


