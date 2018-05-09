You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Wall Street whipsaws on conflicting reports on Iran deal

Business Reuters May 09, 2018 00:05:06 IST

Wall Street whipsaws on conflicting reports on Iran deal

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday on conflicting reports on whether President Donald Trump will withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.

The stocks pared losses to trade flat after CNN reported Trump was expected to allow sanctions to go forward on Iran, but would not withdraw from the deal.

But those moves evaporated after the New York Times reported that Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron the United States was going to pull out of the deal.

"We're getting conflicting reports about the Iran deal. CNN reported that (Trump) would not withdraw but the New York Times is reporting that he will withdraw," said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

"The market will struggle until we get clarity on this."

At 11:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 25.41 points, or 0.08 percent, at 24338.76. The S&P 500 lost 3.99 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,668.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.70 points, or 0.16 percent, to 7,253.52.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores