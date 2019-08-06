Wall Street tumbles as yuan drop heightens U.S.-China trade war fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes tumbled on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 dropping about 3%, as a fall in the yuan following U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods sparked fears of a further escalation of the U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 767.27 points, or 2.9%, to 25,717.74, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 87.31 points, or 2.98%, to 2,844.74, and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 278.03 points, or 3.47%, to 7,726.04.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.