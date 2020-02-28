Wall Street tumbles again on virus fears, confirming correction

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes plunged on Thursday in their sixth straight day of declines with the S&P 500 confirming its fastest correction in history as the rapid global spread of coronavirus intensified investor worries about economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 1,197.43 points, or 4.44%, to 25,760.16, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 137.99 points, or 4.43%, to 2,978.4 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 414.30 points, or 4.61%, to 8,566.48.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

