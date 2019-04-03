Wall Street treads water after rally, Walgreens slumps

(Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 ended about flat on Tuesday, taking a breather from Monday's strong quarterly kickoff as a decline in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc weighed and economic data did little to ease growth concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.29 points, or 0.3%, to 26,179.13, the S&P 500 gained 0.04 point to 2,867.23, and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.78 points, or 0.25%, to 7,848.69.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

