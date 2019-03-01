Wall Street slips on earnings, trade concerns

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell slightly on Thursday as support from better-than-feared U.S. GDP data was countered by concerns about earnings and U.S.-China trade relations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.03 points, or 0.27 percent, to 25,916.13, the S&P 500 lost 7.88 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,784.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.98 points, or 0.29 percent, to 7,532.53.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

