Wall Street slips after Brexit vote

By April Joyner

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, giving up early gains after British lawmakers rejected the government's proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its deal to exit the European Union.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 38.66 points, or 0.14%, to 26,788.98, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 10.6 points, or 0.35%, to 2,996.12 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 58.69 points, or 0.72%, to 8,104.30.

(Reporting by April Joyner, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

