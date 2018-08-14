Wall Street slides on Turkey currency shake-out

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Monday as global jitters due to Turkey's plummeting currency spread to Wall Street.

All three major U.S. indexes closed lower, with the S&P 500 and the Dow falling for the fourth day in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 125.64 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,187.5, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 11.34 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,821.94 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 19.40 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,819.71.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.