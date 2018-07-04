Football world cup 2018

Wall Street slides as technology stocks fall

Business Reuters Jul 04, 2018 00:08:58 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street dipped on Tuesday, weighed down by Apple, Facebook and other technology stocks in a shortened trading session ahead of the U.S. July 4 holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 132.36 points, or 0.54 percent, to 24,174.82, the S&P 500 lost 13.49 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,713.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.01 points, or 0.86 percent, to 7,502.67.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 00:08 AM

