Wall Street slides as China virus concerns mount

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street fell in a broad sell-off on Friday, as investors fled equities on growing concerns over the scope of the coronavirus outbreak, capping the S&P 500's biggest weekly decline in six months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 170.36 points, or 0.58%, to 28,989.73, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 30.09 points, or 0.90%, to 3,295.45 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 87.57 points, or 0.93%, to 9,314.91.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

