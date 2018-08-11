Wall Street sinks as Turkey crisis drags down banks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Friday as a deepening economic crisis in Turkey dragged on bank shares and triggered concerns that it could spread to other global economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 196.02 points, or 0.77 percent, to 25,313.21, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 20.31 points, or 0.71 percent, to 2,833.27 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 52.67 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,839.11.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

