Wall Street sinks as Turkey crisis drags down banks

Business Reuters Aug 11, 2018 02:05:36 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Friday as a deepening economic crisis in Turkey dragged on bank shares and triggered concerns that it could spread to other global economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 196.02 points, or 0.77 percent, to 25,313.21, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 20.31 points, or 0.71 percent, to 2,833.27 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 52.67 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,839.11.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 02:05 AM

