(Reuters) - Apple led a rebound in technology shares and boosted all three major U.S. stock indexes on Thursday, while trade worries eased after China welcomed new talks with the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 147.07 points, or 0.57 percent, to 26,145.99, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 12.56 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,901.48 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 48.74 points, or 0.61 percent, to 8,002.97.

