Wall Street rises on trade talk optimism

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average extending gains and the Nasdaq turning positive on reports of progress in trade disputes between the United States and its trading partners China and Mexico.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 110.59 points, or 0.43 percent, to 25,669.32, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 9.44 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,850.13 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 9.81 points, or 0.13 percent, to 7,816.33.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler)

