Wall Street rises on hopes of delayed tariffs on Mexico imports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes closed higher after a choppy session on Thursday, as investors grew more optimistic on trade after media reports the United States is considering a delay in imposing tariffs on Mexican imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.58 points, or 0.71%, to 25,722.15, the S&P 500 gained 17.37 points, or 0.61%, to 2,843.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.08 points, or 0.53%, to 7,615.55.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew;Editing by Tom Brown)

