You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Wall Street rises on earnings optimism, lira rebound

Business Reuters Aug 15, 2018 02:05:36 IST

Wall Street rises on earnings optimism, lira rebound

(Reuters) - Wall Street's three major indexes rose on Tuesday with the S&P 500 posting its strongest gain in three weeks as a string of healthy earnings boosted investor optimism and a rebound in the Turkish lira eased contagion fears.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended four-day losing streaks with broadbased gains across industry groups.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 112.22 points, or 0.45 percent, to 25,299.92, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 18.03 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,839.96 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 51.19 points, or 0.65 percent, to 7,870.89.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 02:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores