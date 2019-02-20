Wall Street rises modestly on Walmart bump

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained ground on Tuesday as upbeat results from Walmart boosted investor sentiment and high-level U.S.-China trade talks resumed in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.07 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,891.32, the S&P 500 gained 4.19 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,779.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.36 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,486.77.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.