Wall Street rises, helped by rate cut hopes, trade optimism

Business Reuters Jun 06, 2019 02:06:18 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut after weak private sector jobs data and on optimism the United States and Mexico would reach a agreement and avoid U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 207.19 points, or 0.82%, to 25,539.37, the S&P 500 gained 22.86 points, or 0.82%, to 2,826.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.36 points, or 0.64%, to 7,575.48.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 02:06:18 IST

