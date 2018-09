NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as Apple Inc led a jump in technology shares and a gain of more than 2 percent in oil prices drove up energy shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 113.99 points, or 0.44 percent, to 25,971.06, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 10.96 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,888.09 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 45.10 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,969.26.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)

