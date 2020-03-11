You are here:
Wall Street rebounds sharply on hopes of stimulus

Business Reuters Mar 11, 2020 02:06:43 IST

Wall Street rebounds sharply on hopes of stimulus

(Reuters) - Wall Street roared back to life on Tuesday, rebounding from the brink of bear market confirmation as bargain hunting and hopes of government stimulus calmed investors' looming fears surrounding the coronavirus and growing signs of imminent recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 1,167.14 points, or 4.89%, to 25,018.16, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 135.67 points, or 4.94%, to 2,882.23 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 393.58 points, or 4.95%, to 8,344.25.

(Reporting By Stephen Culp; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2020 02:06:43 IST

