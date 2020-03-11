Wall Street rebounds sharply on hopes of stimulus

(Reuters) - Wall Street roared back to life on Tuesday, rebounding from the brink of bear market confirmation as bargain hunting and hopes of government stimulus calmed investors' looming fears surrounding the coronavirus and growing signs of imminent recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 1,167.14 points, or 4.89%, to 25,018.16, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 135.67 points, or 4.94%, to 2,882.23 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 393.58 points, or 4.95%, to 8,344.25.

(Reporting By Stephen Culp; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.