Wall Street rebounds from China virus fears, Apple soars

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 recovering from its biggest one-day percentage drop in nearly four months, led by a climb in shares of Apple Inc and other names hit by concerns of exposure to the coronavirus outbreak in China that sparked a recent sell-off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 186.23 points, or 0.65%, to 28,722.03, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 32.59 points, or 1.00%, to 3,276.22 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 130.37 points, or 1.43%, to 9,269.68.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

