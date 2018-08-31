Wall Street rally halted by trade worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended their four-day winning streak on Thursday as trade anxieties resurfaced and investors sold risk ahead of the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 137.51 points, or 0.53 percent, to 25,987.06, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 12.91 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,901.13 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 21.32 points, or 0.26 percent, to 8,088.36.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp)

