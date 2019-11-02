Wall Street rallies to highs after upbeat U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied to close out the trading week on Friday as the S&P 500 set a closing record for the third time in five days after an upbeat U.S. jobs report and data on Chinese manufacturing lessened concerns about slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 299.98 points, or 1.11%, to 27,346.21, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 29.33 points, or 0.97%, to 3,066.89 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 94.04 points, or 1.13%, to 8,386.40.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler)

