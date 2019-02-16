Wall Street rallies on trade hopes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the Dow and the Nasdaq posting their eighth consecutive weekly gains as investors grew hopeful that the United States and China would hammer out an agreement resolving their protracted trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 444.04 points, or 1.75 percent, to 25,883.43, the S&P 500 gained 29.86 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,775.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.46 points, or 0.61 percent, to 7,472.41.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

