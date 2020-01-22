Wall Street pulls back from records on worries about virus outbreak and global growth

(Reuters) - Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, backing away from record highs as a viral outbreak from China found its way to U.S. shores and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global economic growth forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 151.25 points, or 0.52%, to 29,196.85, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 8.75 points, or 0.26%, to 3,320.87 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 18.14 points, or 0.19%, to 9,370.81.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

