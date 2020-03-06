Wall Street plunges as coronavirus slams bank, travel stocks

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks sold off sharply on Thursday, with shares of banks and travel companies pummeled, as large swings in the market continued due to uncertainty over the spread of the coronavirus and its economic fallout.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 969.17 points, or 3.58%, to 26,121.69, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 105.98 points, or 3.39%, to 3,024.14 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 279.49 points, or 3.1%, to 8,738.60.

