Wall Street plummets, rattled by virus fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street tanked on Thursday, ending the longest-ever U.S. bull market after new travel restrictions to curb the coronavirus outbreak spooked investors and rattled world markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 2,352.33 points, or 9.99%, to 21,200.89, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 260.75 points, or 9.51%, to 2,480.63 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 750.25 points, or 9.43%, to 7,201.80.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

