Wall Street notches records on trade optimism, Apple gains

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks registered record high closes on Thursday as optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal firmed and as Apple and other market heavyweights posted strong gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 212.35 points, or 0.74%, to 28,957.44, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 21.64 points, or 0.67%, to 3,274.69 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 74.18 points, or 0.81%, to 9,203.43.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.