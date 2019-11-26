Wall Street notches record highs on renewed trade optimism

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Each of Wall Street's three major averages kicked off the trading week by closing at records on Monday as signs pointed to progress between the United States and China on a trade truce, while a round of merger deals also helped buoy sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 189.77 points, or 0.68%, to 28,065.39, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 23.27 points, or 0.75%, to 3,133.56 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 112.60 points, or 1.32%, to 8,632.49.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)

