Wall Street mints records again, helped by solid economic data

Business Reuters Nov 28, 2019 04:07:29 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes closed at record levels for a third straight day in a muted volume session on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, as fresh data pointed to an economy on solid footing, while investors remained cautiously optimistic about a resolution to U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 44.15 points, or 0.16%, to 28,165.83, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 13.2 points, or 0.42%, to 3,153.72 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 57.24 points, or 0.66%, to 8,705.18.

