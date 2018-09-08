Wall Street gives up gains after Trump's China tariff threats

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks reversed course to trade lower on Friday, after President Donald Trump said a fresh round of tariffs on $267 billion worth of Chinese imports are ready to go, if he wanted, escalating trade war fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.51 points, or 0.49 percent, to 25,868.36, the S&P 500 lost 6.33 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,871.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.74 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,918.98.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

