Wall Street gives up early gains as Apple weighs

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned lower on Wednesday as early support from tame consumer prices data and a rebound in oil prices faded, with Apple Inc leading a decline in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.3 points, or 0.23 percent, to 25,227.19, the S&P 500 lost 6.88 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,715.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.32 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,170.56.

