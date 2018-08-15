Wall Street gains on upbeat earnings, easing Turkey jitters

By Stephen Culp
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's three major indexes rose on Tuesday with the S&P 500 posting its strongest gain in three weeks as a string of healthy earnings boosted investor optimism and a rebound in the Turkish lira eased fears of a broader financial contagion.
Gains were widespread, and the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended four-day losing streaks.
The Turkish lira
Shares of major U.S. banks reversed course on easing Turkey fears, with the S&P financial sector <.SPSY> closing the session up 0.9 percent.
Investors also focused on second-quarter results, as the reporting season draws closer to the finish line. So far, of 458 companies in the S&P 500 that have posted results, 79 percent have topped Wall Street estimates.
"What we've seen thus far this year, is that rising earnings estimates have really been the driving factor behind (market) performance," said Bill Northey, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Helena, Montana.
"There's this broad constructive fundamental backdrop, and some of the macro geopolitical factors are just receiving a little bit of relief today," Northey added.
Home Depot Inc
Shares of rival Lowe's Companies Inc
Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc
Advance Auto Parts Inc
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 112.22 points, or 0.45 percent, to 25,299.92, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 18.03 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,839.96 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 51.19 points, or 0.65 percent, to 7,870.89.
All 11 of the major sectors in the S&P 500 closed in positive territory.
Tesla Inc's
Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc
Grocer Kroger Co
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.74-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 95 new highs and 83 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.89 billion shares, compared to the 6.43 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp, additional reporting by James Thorne; Editing by David Gregorio)
