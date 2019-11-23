Wall Street gains on trade hopes, economic data

By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Friday as Washington and Beijing made positive comments regarding a tentative trade deal between the world's two biggest economies and upbeat domestic economic data eased investor worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 107.36 points, or 0.39%, to 27,873.65, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 6.64 points, or 0.21%, to 3,110.18 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 13.67 points, or 0.16%, to 8,519.89.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler)

