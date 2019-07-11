Wall Street gains ground on rate cut hopes

(Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 closed higher on Wednesday after briefly crossing the 3,000-point mark for the first time following dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosting the case for an interest rate cut this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 76.71 points, or 0.29%, to 26,860.2, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 13.43 points, or 0.45%, to 2,993.06 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 60.80 points, or 0.75%, to 8,202.53.

(Reporting Bb Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

