Wall Street gains, buoyed by trade optimism

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street was led higher by tariff-sensitive technology and industrial stocks on Wednesday after China extended an olive branch ahead of next month's trade negotiations with the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 226.6 points, or 0.84%, to 27,136.03, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 21.34 points, or 0.72%, to 3,000.73 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 85.52 points, or 1.06%, to 8,169.68.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Chris Reese)

