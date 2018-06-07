You are here:
Wall Street gains, boosted by financials

Business Reuters Jun 07, 2018 02:05:21 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes rallied on Wednesday with help from financial stocks as investors eyed strong economic data and trade war fears took a back seat while Nasdaq registered its third straight record closing high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 346.41 points, or 1.4 percent, to 25,146.39, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 23.54 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,772.34 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 51.38 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,689.24.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 02:05 AM

