Wall Street gains, boosted by financials

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes rallied on Wednesday with help from financial stocks as investors eyed strong economic data and trade war fears took a back seat while Nasdaq registered its third straight record closing high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 346.41 points, or 1.4 percent, to 25,146.39, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 23.54 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,772.34 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 51.38 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,689.24.

