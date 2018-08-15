Wall Street gains as earnings beat; Turkish lira rebounds

By Stephen Culp
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks advanced and the S&P 500 was on track for its best day in three weeks on Tuesday as a rebound in the Turkish lira eased contagion fears and a string of healthy earnings boosted investor optimism.
Gains were widespread as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average looked set to end their four-day losing streaks. Technology and financial stocks led all three major U.S. indexes higher.
The Turkish lira
Shares of U.S. banks reversed course on easing Turkey fears, with Citigroup Inc
Along with the lira rebound investors focused on second-quarter results.
"We've had pretty good earnings," said John Brady, managing director at R.J. O’Brien & Associates in Chicago. "Home Depot is kind of the main earnings news today, the main driver."
"There appears to be a cessation of rhetoric between the White House and Turkey and the markets are performing in line with that," Brady added.
Home Depot Inc
Shares of Home Depot's smaller rival Lowe's Companies Inc
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 127.73 points, or 0.51 percent, to 25,315.43, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 18.93 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,840.86 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 46.05 points, or 0.59 percent, to 7,865.75.
All 11 of the major sectors in the S&P 500 were in positive territory.
As second-quarter earnings season draws closer to the finish line, 458 companies in the S&P 500 have posted results, 79 percent of which beat Street consensus.
Tesla Inc's
Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc
Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc
Advance Auto Parts Inc
In economic news, the July reading of its Business Optimism Index, the National Federation of Independent business posted its second-highest level in the survey's history.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.67-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.66-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 86 new highs and 71 new lows.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
