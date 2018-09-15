Wall Street flat as looming tariffs offset gains in financials

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as financials <.SPSY> gained with bond yields, while news that President Donald Trump instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion more of Chinese products limited gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 8.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 26,154.67, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 0.79 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,904.97 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 3.67 points, or 0.05 percent, to 8,010.04.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.