Wall Street falls on trade tensions, dim global growth outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Trade-sensitive industrials dragged Wall Street lower on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on $11 billion of European goods, and as the International Monetary Fund lowered its global growth outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 190.44 points, or 0.72%, to 26,150.58, the S&P 500 lost 17.57 points, or 0.61%, to 2,878.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.61 points, or 0.56%, to 7,909.28.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

