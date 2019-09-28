Wall Street falls on China trade worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday after Reuters and others reported that the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, fuelling more worries about the U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 68.36 points, or 0.25%, to 26,822.76, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 15.67 points, or 0.53%, to 2,961.95 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 91.03 points, or 1.13%, to 7,939.63.

