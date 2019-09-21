Wall Street falls as trade optimism fizzles

(Reuters) - Wall Street dropped on Friday after a Chinese agriculture delegation cancelled a planned visit to Montana next week, dampening optimism about U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 160.19 points, or 0.59%, to 26,934.6, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 15.08 points, or 0.50%, to 2,991.71 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 65.21 points, or 0.8%, to 8,117.67.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

