You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Wall Street extends recent sell-off, Dow erases 'Trump-bump'

Business Reuters Mar 19, 2020 03:05:46 IST

Wall Street extends recent sell-off, Dow erases Trump-bump

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks deepened their sell-off on Wednesday and the Dow erased the last of its gains since U.S. President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to cripple U.S. economic activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 1,333.61 points, or 6.28%, to 19,903.77, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 130.93 points, or 5.18%, to 2,398.26 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 344.94 points, or 4.7%, to 6,989.84.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 03:05:46 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores