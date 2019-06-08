Wall Street ends up sharply on rate cut hopes, trade optimism

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes charged higher on Friday, as sharply slowing U.S. job growth boosted hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts while optimism about potential progress in U.S. trade fights with China and Mexico added to risk appetites.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 262.87 points, or 1.02%, to 25,983.53, the S&P 500 gained 29.76 points, or 1.05%, to 2,873.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 126.55 points, or 1.66%, to 7,742.10.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.