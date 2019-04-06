Wall Street ends up as jobs data eases concerns

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, boosted by better-than-expected job growth in March, which eased concerns of an economic slowdown that have periodically roiled financial markets over the past year.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.95 points, or 0.15%, to 26,424.58, the S&P 500 gained 13.32 points, or 0.46%, to 2,892.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.91 points, or 0.59%, to 7,938.69.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Susan Thomas)

