Business Reuters Aug 07, 2018 02:05:37 IST

Wall Street ends up amid earnings optimism

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors applauded a strong U.S. earnings season with results from Berkshire Hathaway impressing and Facebook lifting the tech-heavy Nasdaq index after a report it was planning new services.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 40.35 points, or 0.16 percent, to 25,502.93, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 10.1 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,850.45 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 47.66 points, or 0.61 percent, to 7,859.68.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 02:05 AM

